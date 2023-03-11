VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSF opened at $51.42 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Featured Stories

