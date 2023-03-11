VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $59.34 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

