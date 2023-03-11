VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.08. 56,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,122. The company has a market cap of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA FSB owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.