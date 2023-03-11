VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $52.19 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 9,412.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.