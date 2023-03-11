VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

