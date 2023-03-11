VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $460.90

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.90 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.29). VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund shares last traded at GBX 442 ($5.32), with a volume of 153,502 shares.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £696.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.31.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

