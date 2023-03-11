Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 92.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 328,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,949,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 60.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

