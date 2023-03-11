Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 167.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.52 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

