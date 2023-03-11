Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,619 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 175.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $185.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

