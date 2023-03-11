Virtue Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

