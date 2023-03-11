Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 4,667 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

