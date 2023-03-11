Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.