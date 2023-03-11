Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 685,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 374,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 272,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 234,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 260,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35.

