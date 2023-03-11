Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.