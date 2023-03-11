Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.03. 1,754,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,134. The stock has a market cap of $408.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

