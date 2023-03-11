Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.92 ($9.49) and traded as high as €9.95 ($10.59). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.80 ($10.43), with a volume of 1,677,836 shares.

Separately, UBS Group set a €14.60 ($15.53) target price on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.68 and a 200-day moving average of €8.93.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

