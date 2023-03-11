Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.19

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $10.48. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 19,797 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.30 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

