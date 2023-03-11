Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €135.10 ($143.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 52-week high of €162.38 ($172.74). The company has a 50 day moving average of €128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

