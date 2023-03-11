Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Insider Jason Gomersall Acquires 4,250,000 Shares

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Rating) insider Jason Gomersall purchased 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,000.00 ($136,912.75).

Vonex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Get Vonex alerts:

About Vonex

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services to business customers in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail Telecommunications and Wholesale Telecommunications segments. The Retail Telecommunications segment offers data, internet, billing, and other services, as well as voice services, including IP voice services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.