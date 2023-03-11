VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $97.35 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, VRES has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $97.35 million and $309.74 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00035395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00225327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04038549 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $146.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

