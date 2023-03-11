WA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,066 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205,042 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 66.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

