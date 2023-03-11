WA Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $347.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

