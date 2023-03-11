WA Asset Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 386.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

