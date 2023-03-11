WA Asset Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.