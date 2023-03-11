WA Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 40,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $164.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

