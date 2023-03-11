WA Asset Management LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WA Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

