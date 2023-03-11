Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 28,496 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWD traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $148.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,084. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.