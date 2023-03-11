Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 64,715 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,929,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,024. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

