Washington Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 58,554 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.65. 47,486,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,850,024. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

