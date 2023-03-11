Washington Trust Bank Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 15,665,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,593. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

