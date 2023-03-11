Washington Trust Bank Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

VLO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

