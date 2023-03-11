Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,172 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,547,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

