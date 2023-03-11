Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1,012.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of Waters worth $28,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

