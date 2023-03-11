WAXE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $65.72 or 0.00318547 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $260,203.73 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

