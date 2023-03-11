Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Insider Purchases A$70,545.50 in Stock

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase bought 705,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,545.50 ($47,345.97).

Webcentral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Webcentral Company Profile

Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

