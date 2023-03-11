Wedbush Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $120.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.
WNS Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:WNS opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.