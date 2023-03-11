Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Skillz has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.71.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skillz by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Skillz by 288.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 587,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 436,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Skillz by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 169,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

