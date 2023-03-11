Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $230.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

