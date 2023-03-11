West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Given a C$1.95 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price objective on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

CVE:WHY opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. West High Yield has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.77.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

