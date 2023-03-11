Whalerock Point Partners LLC Invests $201.44 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,147,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $275.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

