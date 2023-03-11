Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 283 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,571,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BX. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

