Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 4,319 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $391,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.49 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

