Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

WSR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.