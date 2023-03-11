Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
WSR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66.
In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
