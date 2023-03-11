Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 11th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

