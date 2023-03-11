Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 2,681 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,452. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $207.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willdan Group Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

