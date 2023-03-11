William J. Dunaway Sells 165 Shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $17,386.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,668.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Main International ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Main International ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62.

Get Main International ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.