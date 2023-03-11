William John Kelly Sells 4,954 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $13,276.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,436.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, William John Kelly sold 6,287 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $17,540.73.
- On Monday, February 6th, William John Kelly sold 5,136 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,870.24.
- On Thursday, January 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,005 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $9,909.90.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, William John Kelly sold 1,073 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $1,974.32.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 8.2 %
RBOT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.25. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.