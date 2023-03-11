William Lawrence Phelan Sells 3,396 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $14,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 141,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MiMedx Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
