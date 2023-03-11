William Lawrence Phelan Sells 3,396 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $14,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 141,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.