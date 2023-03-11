WOO Network Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $285.43 million and $26.75 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,647,583,179 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

