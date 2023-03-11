Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and approximately $125,072.53 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00431910 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,907.41 or 0.29194273 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,287,983 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,556,027,433.16 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32318907 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $103,194.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

